Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow… for a USD 301 mln paycheck?

A source close to Disney revealed that Johnny Depp has been asked to return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the blockbusting “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. The actor was dropped by Disney from the sixth and what was to be the final film in the series following accusations of abuse levelled against Depp by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

The 59-year-old Hollywood star was vindicated when the jury in the defamation trial ruled in his favour. Originally, he sued Ms Heard over an article published in Washington Post in 2018, which, although not naming him, heavily implied that he was abusive towards her. Ms Heard countersued. In the end, the jury ruled that an article published by Depp’s former lawyer in Daily Mail had defamed Heard and awarded her compensatory damages, but freed the actor himself of any liability, and ordered her to pay him both punitive and compensatory damages.

Minus the USD 2 mln for the Daily Mail article, Mr Depp will be USD 8,350,000 in the green (if Ms Heard can pay up), although that hardly makes up for the income lost, e.g. when the part of evil warlock Grindelwald he played in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was recast for the third instalment.

A USD 301 mln paycheck for another “Pirates of the Caribbean” film and a spin-off Disney+ series about the early life of Captain Sparrow would perhaps somehow make up for that. As the source said: “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp.” The House of Mouse reportedly reached out to the actor even before his defamation trial against Amber Heard. And to make matters more interesting, in his deposition during the trial Ben Rottenborn, Heard’s attorney, asked Depp whether he would ever work for Disney again.

“The fact is, Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with USD 300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

“That is true, Mr Rottenborn,” answered Depp.

If 300 million bucks and one million alpacas were not enough, perhaps 300 million and one one million more greenbacks will cut it. As the source claimed, Disney “are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.” Considering the amount of money the franchise generated for them, it is no wonder they want Captain Jack Sparrow back on board.

Disney began developing the sixth “Pirates” film without Depp and with Margot Robbie playing the main character. That project will now serve as a first instalment in a spin-off film series.