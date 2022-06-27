Pulse of Culture 27.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the ongoing conservatory works in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

As she pointed out, priceless works of art and cultural assets are also victims of Russia’s aggression which has been going on for over 120 days.

Walking through Lviv, one can notice how numerous monuments and buildings were covered by protective installations to have a bigger chance of surviving potential missile strikes.

The cultural events covered in the episode were the East of Culture Festival in Poland’s eastern cities – Białystok, Lublin and Rzeszów, the exhibition devoted to Feliks Janiewicz – a Polish-Lithuanian violinist and composer of the pre-romantic period in Edinburgh, Scotland, the Canadian Mural Festival and the upcoming exhibition at the Hong Kong palace Museum.