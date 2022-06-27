G7 seeks to accelerate green transition

G7 leaders met with leaders from developing countries who had been invited to their summit currently taking place in southern Germany. According to a statement issued after the meeting, they agreed to work together in accelerating the fight against climate change while also ensuring their energy security.

Leaders from Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa joined their G7 counterparts to discuss ways of phasing down coal and scaling up renewables in a way that will be “socially just”.

G7 countries have sought ways to plug energy shortages caused by the decreased supply of Russian energy, resulting from sanctions against Russia along with the Kremlin’s retaliatory measures. Western countries are also trying to keep to their climate commitments, which in these circumstances is proving no easy task. The G7 leaders “agreed to work together to accelerate a clean and just transition towards climate neutrality while ensuring energy security”, but they have not announced any specifics of the new climate measures as yet.

The summit was accompanied by protests organised by environmental activists, demanding Western powers stay focused on climate change goals in spite of the war that has nevertheless forced several European Union countries to revert to coal in order to meet their energy demands ever since Russia reduced its natural gas deliveries.