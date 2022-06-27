Eastern Express 27.06

A while ago the violation of Estonian airspace by a helicopter belonging to a Russian border guard made headlines across Europe and beyond. Airspace violations have long been used as a method by Moscow to keep Baltic States on edge.

An unidentified aircraft flew across the Estonian border on Monday. Two Czech fighter planes on duty at the time in a NATO air policing mission, had no choice but fly at supersonic speed to the site of the incident – thereby alarming residents of northwestern Estonia with the rumbling of their overflight.

As yet Russia rarely violated the country’s airspace, noting many more situations of the sort recorded against Lithuania. Eight violations of the Lithuanian border took place last week alone, and 13 the week before. Adding to this a Russian helicopter violated Finnish airspace twice last month – consequently the rapid reaction forces of Finland, Lithuania, and Estonia have also been reportedly put on alert.

According to a recent statement by Estonia’s Prime Minister, the country could be literally “wiped off the map and the historic centre of its capital city razed to the ground” under current NATO plans for defending the country from a Russian attack.

To avert the risk of the unthinkable scenario ever transpiring, an additional NATO contingent of some 20,000 troops is expected to be established in the Baltic States. As for Estonia, it would be made up of brigades consisting mainly of British troops. Germany, meanwhile, announced last week it will be sending a brigade of 3,500 troops to Lithuania.

All this is taking place just before a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The summit will be a two-day meeting of prime ministers and presidents of the 30 member states of the Alliance, which will be held between June 29 and 30 in Madrid, Spain, being devoted primarily to the situation in Ukraine. The Alliance is also expected to come to decisive measures on how to strengthen defence of the Baltic Sea.

The episode’s guest was Kalev Stoicescu from the International Centre for Defence and Security.