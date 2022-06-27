Lithuania vows to press for implementation of sanctions against Russia

In spite of the tensions caused by Lithuania applying EU sanctions banning the transit of certain goods through their territory to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region exclave, Lithuania will press on in implementing them, announced Kęstutis Budrys, adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, on Monday, June 27.

During a press conference, Mr Budrys explained how in a meeting of President Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Speaker of Parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen along with representatives of other state institutions, it was unanimously decided that Lithuania would continue to implement the EU sanctions blocking the railway transit of certain commodities passing between Kaliningrad and contiguous Russia.

Lithuania banned the transit of i.a. steel and ferrous metal products through its territory on June 18, implementing the provisions of one of the EU sanction packages against Russia. The Kremlin has accused Vilnius of a “blockade of Kaliningrad” and threatened to take retaliatory measures of an unspecified nature. However, these accusations were refuted by Lithuania:

“At present, there is a transit of passengers and goods to and from Kaliningrad. Lithuania is fulfilling its obligations but also exercising its sovereign rights; we are controlling the flow of goods and passengers,” said Mr Budrys.

He also mentioned how the EU is considering how this (fourth) and other packages of sanctions ought to be implemented adequately, adding how these guidelines and clarifications “will apply to the entire EU, because the transit to Kaliningrad does not occur exclusively through Lithuanian territory”.

The problematic Kaliningrad

Paulina Siegień, a Polish expert on Russia and an author of a book about Kaliningrad, said in an interview given to the Polish Press Agency that Kaliningrad will remain a source of tension until Ukraine, supported by the West, achieves its victory in the current conflict.

She stressed this was nothing new, but in her assessment, it is not the Russian Iskander missiles, capable of carrying nuclear payloads, that are the biggest problem. She points rather to various hybrid actions and provocations which the Kremlin could implement in the future.

Ms Siegień spoke of two possible scenarios that are currently being considered. The first one, presented by Ivan Preobrazhensky, an independent Russian political scientist, would see Russia using its air defence systems to “close” airspace over Lithuania, amounting to a provocation bordering on an act of war, meant to test NATO’s reactions and require a measured response from the alliance, Vilnius, and Warsaw.

The second scenario, predicted by Ivan Stupak from the Ukrainian Institute for Future, would have Russia using its special forces to “safeguard” transit of commodities to Kaliningrad, under the guise of, say, protecting humanitarian transports.

Ms Siegień mentions how Lithuania, being a small country with limited defensive capabilities, makes for a convenient target for Kremlin provocations. Yet, she also points out that Lithuanian authorities “are acting in a decisive and assertive manner, which indicates that they are receiving support from their EU partners and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.” She also notes how it is possible that the West could itself be testing the reactions of the Kremlin to gain insight on whether Russia is genuinely ready to make good on its threats, or if it’s all bark and no bite. “It is a kind of tug of war, mutual testing of one another,” said Siegień, adding that if the West were to take a step back when it comes to Kaliningrad, “Russia will seek out a new excuse for confrontation”.