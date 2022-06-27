Poland exceeds EU target of renewable energy share in energy mix

"Poland has already exceeded the EU target of a 15 percent share in the energy mix, which it has been told to reach," Sasin said.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The state assets minister has said that Poland has already exceeded the EU target of renewable energy share in total energy production.

“As far as renewable energy sources (RES) are concerned, Poland is not a country which has not been implementing this strategy (of renewable energy development – PAP),” Minister Jacek Sasin told a conference headlined ‘The path leading to energy independence of Poland and the entire region’ on Monday.

“Poland has already exceeded the EU target of a 15 percent share in the energy mix, which it has been told to reach,” Sasin continued, adding that Poland had even slightly exceeded a 16 percent share of renewable energy in the total energy production.

Having repeated that Poland had been meeting the requirements laid down by Brussels, Sasin said that further investments were planned in both offshore and onshore energy sources, including wind farms and photovoltaic power stations.

At the same time, Sasin said that it would be possible to clearly depart from coal only when Poland had at its disposal alternative energy sources which would secure its energy independence.

“We cannot depart from coal when we have no alternative, just like it has been done, due to ideological reasons, in some European countries,” Sasin said.

“This must lead to a large-scale energy crisis,” Sasin stated, adding some its symptoms had already been visible in many European countries.

“The fact that Poland has kept this raw material (coal – PAP), and that it has it at its disposal today, is an important factor of Poland’s energy security,” Sasin said, adding that power production based on coal had to be an important part of the Polish energy mix.

According to the assets minister, it is impossible to immediately reduce (coal) extraction as the plans to use gas as a transition fuel have failed. “Today, we know that this is not the right path,” Sasin continued.

The minister also said that Poland still plans to phase out coal production by 2049 to meet the EU’s climate targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but until then will continue to extract coal as it is an important part of the energy mix.

In 2021, the share of coal and lignite in Poland’s energy mix dropped to below 65 percent. Its share has been declining for several years.