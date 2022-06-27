NATO to bolster its high-readiness forces to 300,000

NATO will massively increase the number of its forces at high readiness to over 300,000, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday. At the moment, the formation has approximately 40,000 troops at its disposal.

“We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000,” he told reporters ahead of a summit coming up in Madrid later this week.

At the Madrid summit, the alliance is also set to change its stance towards Russia which in its previous form since 2010 was still described as a strategic partner.

Mr Stoltenberg said he would meet with leaders of NATO – Turkey, Finland and Sweden on Tuesday before the Madrid summit to discuss the Nordic countries’ bids to join the alliance.

“I will not make any promises but I can just reassure you that we are working actively to ensure progress,” he declared.

More investment from member states needed

The secretary-general stressed that the alliance’s strategy would require more investment from its members, pointing out how nine members were already reaching or exceeding the 2 percent of GDP spending target, and 19 of them had clear plans to reach it by 2024.

Poland is among the leaders when it comes to defence spending in NATO (2.42 percent of GDP), heading towards achieving a three percent threshold in the near future.