LIVE: 124th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian troops keep shelling Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv oblast, while Japan announced further sanctions against Russia including a ban on gold imports from Russia, expanding its asset freeze measures to cover an additional 70 Russian individuals and organisations as well as a ban on exports to 90 military-related entities. As a result of sanctions, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, according to Bloomberg.

16:16 CEST



Leaders

of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and developing

countries invited to their summit agreed on Monday to work

together to accelerate the fight against climate change while

ensuring their energy security, a statement said.

15:43 CEST



Moldova is “fragile and

vulnerable” and needed help to remain “part of the free world,” said the country’s president Maia

Sandu during a

visit to Ukraine on Monday, four days after European Union leaders decided to accept

Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates.

14:42 CEST

Warsaw today.

This is the only way ���� tanks & artillery should be seen in Europe. DESTROYED. #UAarmy is working every day to protect the entire continent from russian war criminals, looters & murderers. @NATO should step up support of ����’s efforts to demilitarize the killer state pic.twitter.com/jYpfLj8iIO

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 27, 2022

14:09 CEST

⚡️ EU provides Ukraine with equipment to protect against chemical, nuclear threats.

Equipment provided by the EU includes 300,000 protective suits, 5,600 liters of decontaminants, and 850 units of equipment for decontamination operations, with a total cost of $12 million.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

14:05 CEST

We must end Putin's stranglehold on grain which drives up global food prices, deprives Ukraine of revenue and puts millions at risk of starvation.

We will work with partners to end Russia's grain blockade and with Ukraine to repair vital railways. https://t.co/pgzeYVlTxL pic.twitter.com/GKAFDlbBrY

— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 27, 2022

13:50 CEST

The Kremlin must be defeated in #Ukraine

Unshakeable @G7 cohesion in solidarity with Ukrainian people.

Money, weapons and political support.

Everything mobilised for @ZelenskyyUa and ���� pic.twitter.com/8w1AIbp5iL

— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 27, 2022

12:53 CEST

He also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, Reuters reported.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

12:09 CEST

A warehouse with #Russian ammunition is on fire in occupied #Alchevsk, #Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/Rgh10wLTts

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

10:46 CEST

10:06 CEST

#Ukrainian billionaire Rinat #Akhmetov filed a lawsuit against #Russia at the @ECHR_CEDH.

Akhmetov is the owner of metallurgical enterprises in #Donbass, including the famous #Azovstal plant, which was destroyed by the #Russians. He demands compensation for his losses. pic.twitter.com/NXdRdmKpEn

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

09:23 CEST

Photos showing the consequences of #Russia’s missile attack in the #Odesa region.

The attack injured eight people, including a child. pic.twitter.com/K14UOLXvDw

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

08:50 CEST

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine around 35,000 #Russian occupiers have been killed. pic.twitter.com/K5PBAX4FGy

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

07:50 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 June 2022

Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/sKDdkkH7BC

���� #StandWithUkraine ���� pic.twitter.com/i963Jlmikl

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) June 27, 2022

07:39 CEST

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

Women died in the settlement of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia’s artillery shelling on June 26, according to Viktor Zabashta, head of the Emergency Medical Center in Kharkivhttps://t.co/2wMbLrXnYJ pic.twitter.com/OC5dEyofty

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

07:20 CEST

⚡️Japan announces additional sanctions on Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on June 26 announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

07:01 CEST

⚡️Bloomberg: Sanctions push Russia to first foreign default since 1918.

Russia has defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century due to punitive Western sanctions imposed for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022