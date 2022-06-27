First war-damaged Russian tanks go on show in Warsaw to ‘prove that the Russians can be defeated’

The military hardware are part of a broader exhibition entitled 'The Invincible Army', which will later move on to other European capitals.

A destroyed Russian T-72 and a self-propelled howitzer have gone on display in central Warsaw to show that Russia’s army can be defeated.

Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, opened the display, entitled ‘For Our Freedom and Yours’, along with Hanna Malara, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, and Wojciech Skurkiewicz, Poland’s deputy defence minister.

Dworczyk said that the exhibition at the capital’s Royal Castle Square “proves that the Russians can be defeated.

“Many circles, primarily in Europe but also in Poland, claimed that the Russian Army was invincible, that Russia was so dangerous that it was necessary to reach an agreement with it at all costs, no matter what the concessions.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malara said that during the four months of fighting, the Ukrainian army had destroyed about 10,000 units of Russian military equipment.Rafał Guz/PAP

“This Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers is proof that determination, courage and professionalism can defeat the Russian Army.

“Russian barbarians ruthlessly murder and kill not only Ukraine’s defenders, but also civilians. We have seen it in Bucza, Mariupol, Severodonetsk and dozens of other cities.

“On the other hand, they destroy apartments, infrastructure, and destroy Ukrainian villages and cities.

“Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only their homeland, but also the security of Poland and the whole of Europe,” Dworczyk continued, referring to the title of the exhibition.

“If it were not for the heroic resistance, determination and courage of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers, ordinary civilians who took up arms overnight, it is very likely that Russian tanks would be at the Polish border today,” he said.

Malar added that the exhibition was being shown first in Poland as “Poland is Ukraine’s closest partner and friend” before moving on to other Polish and European cities.

She added that during the four months of fighting, the Ukrainian army had destroyed about 10,000 units of Russian military equipment.

Pointing to the destroyed T-72, Malar said that the Ukrainian Army has so far destroyed more than 1,500 armoured vehicles.