Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Warsaw

A destroyed Russian T-72 and a self-propelled howitzer have gone on display in central Warsaw. The exhibition at the capital’s Royal Castle Square “proves that the Russians can be defeated,” the head of the Prime Minister’s Office Michał Dworczyk said.

Mr Dworczyk opened the display, titled “For Our Freedom and Yours”, along with Hanna Malar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, and Wojciech Skurkiewicz, Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister.

“Many circles, primarily in Europe but also in Poland, claimed that the Russian Army was invincible, that Russia was so dangerous that it was necessary to reach an agreement with it at all costs, no matter what the concessions,” Mr Dworczyk pointed out. “This Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers is proof that determination, courage and professionalism can defeat the Russian Army,” he added.

“Russian barbarians ruthlessly murder and kill not only Ukraine’s defenders but also civilians. We have seen it in Bucha, Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk and dozens of other cities. They also destroy apartments and infrastructure and destroy Ukrainian villages and cities,” the head of the PM’s office said.

Ukrainian soldiers are defending the whole of Europe

“Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only their homeland, but also the security of Poland and the whole of Europe,” Mr Dworczyk continued, referring to the title of the exhibition.

“If it were not for the heroic resistance, determination and courage of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers, ordinary civilians who took up arms overnight, it is very likely that Russian tanks would be at the Polish border today,” he said.

Ukraine destroyed 10,000 units of Russian military equipment so far

Hanna Malar said that the exhibition was being shown first in Poland as “Poland is Ukraine’s closest partner and friend” before moving on to Polish and European cities.

She added that during the four months of fighting, the Ukrainian army had destroyed about 10,000 units of Russian military equipment.

1️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ days of full-scale #Russia’s war on #Ukraine.

Information on #Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, June 27. pic.twitter.com/3Y7f4DjTJF

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) June 27, 2022

Pointing to the destroyed T-72, the Ukrainian deputy defence minister said that her country’s Army has so far destroyed more than 1,500 tanks.