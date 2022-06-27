NASA launches first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia

NASA launched a rocket from the remote wilderness of northern Australia on Sunday

It is the first commercial space launch in Australia and the agency’s first from a commercial spaceport.

The suborbital rocket travelled 300 kilometres (186 miles) into space.

The dry Australian landscape and its closeness to the equator offer optimal conditions for space launches, said Australian National University astrophysicist Brad Tucker.

“At 12 degrees in Arnhem you don’t get many places closer to the equator. Particularly you don’t get places close to the equator where you can get dry, stable air. Florida, where Cape Canaveral is, is kind of a swamp,” he said, referring to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Cape Canaveral is about 28 degrees latitude above the equator.

The US space agency, formally the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has said three launches from Arnhem Space Centre in June and July will help it explore how a star’s light can influence a planet’s habitability.

The mission will carry detectors to measure X-rays produced by hot gases that fill the space between stars to help study how they influence the evolution of galaxies, NASA said in a statement.

The second and third missions in July will observe Alpha Centauri, the nearest star to Earth