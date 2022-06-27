Over 22,500 to take part in World Urban Forum in Katowice says minister

"We hope that the number of participants will be a record," Grzegorz Puda told private broadcaster Polsat News on Monday.

Artur Reszko/PAP

More than 22,500 people have registered to take part in the 11th World Urban Forum (WU11) in the southern Polish city of Katowice, the minister for funds and regional policy has announced.

The WU11 event, organised by UN-Habitat, the UN agency for human settlements, officially started on Monday.

“We hope that the number of participants will be a record,” Grzegorz Puda told private broadcaster Polsat News on Monday. “We have over 22,500 participants who have registered to take part in the 11th edition of the World Urban Forum.”

He added that the event represented a huge challenge for city authorities.

“Information about what is happening in cities must flow between local governments,” Puda continued. “These types of event are important because thanks to them experiences can be exchanged.”

The minister explained that approaches to the development of urban agglomerations differ.

“There are states where large agglomerations are promoted and there are those that have an approach like Poland’s,” he said. “We believe that residents of smaller agglomerations should have the same opportunities for development as residents of larger agglomerations.”

The organisers of WU11 are UN-Habitat, Poland’s Ministry of Funds and regional Policy, and the City of Katowice. The forum runs until June 30.