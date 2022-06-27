Poland accepts 4.37 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

AA/ABACA/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.37 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.

According to the SG, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out around 24,000 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Monday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,100 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Sunday 32,200 people had left Poland for Ukraine.