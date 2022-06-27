Polish navy orders new minesweepers

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told a news conference in the northwestern city of Świnoujście that the Kormoran II-class minehunters would be built for Polish sailors by a domestic shipyard and delivered in 2026 and 2027.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Kormoran II type vessels are designed to search for, identify and combat sea mines, conduct reconnaissance of waterways, guide other vessels through mine threat areas, lay mines and remotely control self-propelled anti-mine platforms.

“It is important that the Polish navy is provided with the most modern equipment to ensure that it can effectively defend the Polish coast,” Mr Błaszczak said.

His announcement came following statements earlier this month that Poland would soon order new military equipment, including minesweepers and helicopters, amid rising fears after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“These are ships produced by a Polish shipyard… Our task is to create conditions for the development of the Polish Army. We want the Polish Armed Forces to be strong and to deter the evil empire that is being revived behind our eastern border,” Mr Błaszczak said. “We will achieve this goal by strengthening the Polish Army, including the Navy.”