Humanitarian theme to this year’s Malta Festival Poznań

The 32nd edition of the Malta Festival Poznań will begin on Monday in the capital of the Wielkopolska Region. This year’s theatrical festival is held under the motto “The World in an embrace”.

Until July 3, the city of Poznań, western Poland, will be filled with theatre, dance, music and visual arts performed by over 500 artists from all over the globe.





The festival will be opened on Monday evening with a parade performance titled “Thanks for everything” by the French group Générik Vapeur.





Festival director Michał Merczyński said that this year’s programme was created in response to the humanitarian crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.





Solidarity and support

“The world in the grip of a climate crisis, the migration crisis, high prices, expensive loans, and above all war – also has another aspect; this grip is also an embrace of solidarity, friendship, support, brotherhood and love,” the festival director said about the festival’s motto.





The event organisers stressed that in recent years art and culture had become a domain of solidarity and support – this is how a theatre festival should see its role.





This year, the festival will cover three city spaces: the Kolegiacki Square, the Free Courtyard of the Poznań City Hall and the Frederik Chopin Park.





The festival programme includes events for children and adults, joint breakfasts, discussions and film screenings organised in cooperation with the Watch Docs Traveling Festival.