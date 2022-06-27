124th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian troops keep shelling Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv oblast, while Japan announced further sanctions against Russia including a ban on gold imports from Russia, expanding its asset freeze measures to cover an additional 70 Russian individuals and organisations as well as a ban on exports to 90 military-related entities. As a result of sanctions, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, according to Bloomberg.

07:50 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 June 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/sKDdkkH7BC

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/i963Jlmikl

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 27, 2022

07:39 CEST

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

Women died in the settlement of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia’s artillery shelling on June 26, according to Viktor Zabashta, head of the Emergency Medical Center in Kharkivhttps://t.co/2wMbLrXnYJ pic.twitter.com/OC5dEyofty

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

07:20 CEST

⚡️Japan announces additional sanctions on Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on June 26 announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

07:01 CEST

⚡️Bloomberg: Sanctions push Russia to first foreign default since 1918.

Russia has defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century due to punitive Western sanctions imposed for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022