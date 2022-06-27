You are here
Home > News > 124th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

124th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian troops keep shelling Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv oblast, while Japan announced further sanctions against Russia including a ban on gold imports from Russia, expanding its asset freeze measures to cover an additional 70 Russian individuals and organisations as well as a ban on exports to 90 military-related entities. As a result of sanctions, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, according to Bloomberg.

07:50 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 June 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/sKDdkkH7BC

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/i963Jlmikl

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 27, 2022

07:39 CEST

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

Women died in the settlement of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia’s artillery shelling on June 26, according to Viktor Zabashta, head of the Emergency Medical Center in Kharkivhttps://t.co/2wMbLrXnYJ pic.twitter.com/OC5dEyofty

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

07:20 CEST

⚡️Japan announces additional sanctions on Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on June 26 announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

07:01 CEST

⚡️Bloomberg: Sanctions push Russia to first foreign default since 1918.

Russia has defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century due to punitive Western sanctions imposed for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top