G7 leaders are committed to helping Ukraine: Velina Tchakarova

Velina Tchakarova, director at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, was invited to discuss the biggest challenges facing the G7 and what decisions should be made at the summit to provide security for Ukraine and Europe.

As Ms Tchakarova points out, G7 is a traditional political and economic format, and it is very important that the leaders of the world’s seven largest economies are committing to indefinite support for Ukraine. There are of course some differences in the way different countries in the group approach the conflict. Germany, France, and Italy appear to be more open to displaying a willingness to talk to Russia and find a diplomatic solution, while the UK and the US, along with their other partners, are eager to support Ukraine by all means necessary to ensure the conflict is resolved in the country’s favour through military means, if necessary.

This discrepancy in approach does not, in Ms Tchakarova’s view, mean a lack of unity that could undermine the ability to assist Ukraine in a constructive fashion. Already, the G7 leaders agreed that Ukraine should be provided with all the assistance necessary, be it humanitarian, military, or diplomatic. There are also other things that they need to look at closely, such as all the other urgent economic issues, global recession, soaring prices of food and energy, and a looming famine scenario in Africa. Some are also connected to the ongoing conflict and all of them will be on the agenda of the summit.

One of the measures taken by the G7 leaders was to impose a ban on buying Russian gold. This is another important source of revenue for Russia, next to energy resources. Ms Thakarova says that the idea behind the ban is to suffocate any sources of financing for the war which is currently in its critical second phase. The G7 states that are members of the EU appeared to be somewhat reluctant to adopt the measure and will have to discuss it with other members of the EU; the embargo will lead to a surge in the price of gold but, as she says, this is a critical step that must be taken.

G7 tightens co-operation with other economies

Russia used to be a member of the group, then called G8, even though it did not fulfil the economic conditions to be a part of it, and was expelled following the 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea. Trying to involve Russia in western institutions has failed, and Russia has clearly demonstrated that it itself is no longer interested in such co-operation. In turn, leaders of other countries, who are not G7 members, were invited. One notable example is India, which is developing into an ever more important power and is also a critical partner for Europe and the US to counterbalance China. India continues to trade with Russia, and G7 countries will seek an important and honest discussion with New Delhi to make the western sanctions more effective, as the sanctions can only work if there is full international cooperation. Other countries also need to be involved, believes Ms Tchakarova, because they will also be affected by the global food crisis, and this is true, particularly for African countries.

Regarding the demonstrations organised in Munich yesterday and outside the Elmau Castle, where the summit is held, Ms Tchakarova said that the protesters need to understand that the environmental issues must be put on the back burner. Russia is waging war against a sovereign state, and the EU, which has very ambitious plans to decarbonise the global economy, starting with their own, must temporarily rely on fossil fuels and in some cases return to coal. Natural gas, the cleanest of fossil fuels, is a large source of income for Russia, and the decision of e.g. Germany to revert to using coal to make up for reduced gas imports for Russia is a necessity.