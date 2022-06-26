World News 26.06

A ridiculous phone conversation between Macron and Putin is released, a summit of G7 leaders kicks off in southern Germany, and the US President signs a gun safety bill. This and much more in the Sunday edition of World News.

Macron Putin conversation

A highly controversial recording of a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been leaked ahead of its official release on one of the French TV channels. TVP World’s correspondent Owidiusz Nicieja is in Ukraine and has more on the conversation which took place just four days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian missiles wreck havoc

Russia has launched missile strikes against the cities of Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Sarny, killing a total of 6 civilians. Long-range strikes against Ukrainian cities have become rare in recent months. The recent strikes may mark a shift in strategy.

G7 summit

The leaders of the world’s most powerful economies meet in Elmau Castle, southern Germany for another summit. As with other recent meetings of the G7 group, the conference focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting challenges.

G7, formerly G8

In 1997, the G7 was enlarged to include Russia and renamed to G8 group: world-leading economies and Russia. However, Russia was excluded from the group following its illegal annexation of Crimea, in 2014.

Ban on Russian gold

The G7 has announced a ban on imports of Russian gold. This is an extension of the punitive sanctions which have been imposed on the country since its occupation of Crimea in 2014, and which have been strengthened since its later invasion on February 24 this year,

The ban will have a substantial impact on the Russian economy, as the value of Russian gold exports in 2021 was USD 12.6 bn.

Gun safety bill

US president Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, following a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks. The debate on gun safety in the US sparked anew after several dozen children lost their lives in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Airport chaos

Summer travellers across the world are facing delayed and cancelled flights, caused by striking airline staff. Some are even having to cancel entire holidays as a result.

Another victory for Mateusz Gamrot

Polish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Mateusz Gamrot defeated his opponent Arman Tsarukyan during a UFC bout. Gamrot is confident that this is the beginning of a long and successful fighting career.

Ballooning competition

20 crews took part in a hot air balloon competition in Poland. The sight of balloons rising to the sky provided the gathered fans with an unforgettable experience.

World News’ Guest

Velina Tchakarova, director at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, was invited to discuss the biggest challenges facing the G7 and what decisions should be made at the summit to provide security for Ukraine and Europe.