US confident NATO’s strategy will be “strong” on China: White House official

According to a White House source quoted by Reuters, the US is confident that NATO’s new strategy document will include “strong” language on China. They added that negotiations on how to refer to Beijing were still underway.

NATO is working to prepare a new strategy document setting out its aims and values. It will be released at a summit in Madrid which will take place between June 28 and June 30.

“They touched on China, which […] is going to be a broad theme for this trip,” a White House official told Reuters after a meeting between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who are both attending the G7 summit in Germany. According to the source, President Biden “expressed his trust in Chancellor Scholz and really there was very broad alignment on all of the issues that they discussed and all of the common challenges that our countries are working on together.”

Asked if Washington was pressing Germany to increase its security assistance to Ukraine, the source said Biden had expressed appreciation for what Germany had already committed to doing, including plans to send additional Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.