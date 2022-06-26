11th World Urban Forum kicks off in Katowice

This year, the biannual World Urban Forum is hosted by the southern Polish city of Katowice. The event is organised by UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlements Programme), the United Nations’ programme for human settlements and sustainable urban development, and on the Polish end, by the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy and the authorities of the city of Katowice.

The main motto of the event, which will last until June 30, is “Transforming Our Cities for a Better Urban Future”.

Sunday saw the flag-raising ceremony and an inaugural session of the Forum. The following four days will be filled with numerous debates, discussions, workshops etc. The product of the event will be the “Katowice Declared Actions”, a document in which various entities, such as local government, businesses, and governmental institutions pledge to undertake specific actions to ensure the sustainable development of cities. The document will be signed on the closing day of the Forum, on Thursday. Additionally, UN-Habitat is to announce a report on the state of cities around the world, covering such spheres as poverty, inequality, resilience, ecology, and technological innovation.

Eleven Urban Zones

The World Urban Forum has established 11 “Urban Zones” spread in and around the Katowice city centre, each dedicated to a different aspect of life in a city.

Metrolab: a zone for discussion on the city and urban policy in various contexts, such as transport and mobility, urban planning, ecology, economy, socio-cultural identity.

Youth Village: an open-air zone in the green space of a city park, which will host numerous attractions aimed primarily at young people and let them know better how the city works, meet interesting people from all over the world and listen to some good music. It will also offer various sports activities, a silent disco, open-air cinema, volleyball tournaments and yoga classes.

Relax Zone: a place for rest and relaxation, and where visitors can improve their understanding of the directions the world is taking as set out by the Sustainable Development Goals.

Science Zone: created in co-operation with Silesian universities, this zone investigates the subjects of urban technologies, ecology, and sustainable development through the prism of natural sciences, engineering, and social studies, as well as art and sport.

Innovation Zone: here, during workshops, presentations, debates and meetings with experts, visitors can learn about broadly understood urban innovation, impact projects, and smart city solutions.

Central Zone: located in the heart of Katowice, this zone will host a stage with musical surprises, concerts, and performances by local artists and theatre performers.

KATO Urban Corner: this zone will become a centre for education about sustainable development goals. Open until the end of September, it will host an interactive exhibition devoted to the directions of the modern world and dozens of other interesting events.

Culture and Art Zone: hosted in the Silesian Museum, on the premises of a former coal mine, offers the visitors to explore the exhibition on the history and transformation of the city of Katowice and the surrounding region.

City of Music Zone: the zone will host concerts and performances by local bands. Apart from music fans, food and coffee lovers can visit one of the numerous restaurants and cafes, many of which have prepared special menus for participants of the WUF.

City 360: a zone dedicated to the city’s continuous development, the opportunities and challenges it faces, as well as the obstacles to further growth. An exhibition titled “Utopias/Dystopias. The Future of the City” prepared by the Academy of Fine Arts will be on display here.

Urban Cinema by Santander: a space for discussing urban issues with the involvement of representatives of science, politics and city inhabitants. It will offer evening screenings of films on urban and environmental themes, followed by meetings with experts and discussions.