“A force for deterrence”: Polish MoD on the need for a strong army

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak, and other officials attended the celebrations of the 1050th anniversary of the Battle of Cedynia. During the celebrations of this important date in the history of the Polish military, the two politicians spoke of the need to ensure Poland has strong defensive capabilities, especially in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“The strength of the Polish Army, which we are consistently building up, […] is a force for deterrence, its purpose is so that the enemies dare not attack our motherland, dare not attack Poland.,” said the Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak. “Let us remember all those who laid down their lives for a free [Poland]. They are an example to follow for the soldiers of the Polish Army of today,” added Mr Błaszczak.

The Minister of Defence also referred to the ongoing aggression of Russia against Ukraine. “We see an attempt to recreate the Empire of Evil, […] which was defeated by the free world, and today the Kremlin’s rulers are trying to rebuild [this] Empire of Evil,” said Mr Błaszczak, concluding: “Let them know that we will not surrender, we will not let them subjugate our motherland”.

For his part, Prime Minister Morawiecki stressed, in the context of war in Ukraine, that freedom was not something granted in perpetuity. “Today Russia, Moscow has returned to everything that was the worst about the 20th century: nationalism, colonialism, and imperialism. And these horrible ideologies, bound together into a single ideology of the Russkiy Mir [Russian World] is what the Ukrainian nation is bravely standing up to today,” said the Polish Prime Minister. He also said that Poles have risen to the challenge in helping Ukrainians in their moment of trial, adding that it is necessary to remind everyone, that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom: “[We] are grateful to them; the blood they sacrifice today protects our security, protects our sovereignty, and the peace in all of Europe.”

A battle that paved way for sovereign Poland

The celebrations in Cedynia commemorate the 1050th anniversary of a battle in which the forces of Prince Mieszko I, Poland’s first Christian ruler, defeated the invading forces of Margrave Odo, a German vassal to the Holy Roman Emperor who tried to encroach on the territory of the fledgling Polish state. It is considered the first recorded Polish military victory and is recognised as decisive for Poland maintaining its independence at a time when numerous other Slavic tribes in the area were subjugated by the expanding Holy Roman Empire.

“One might think, that it was so long ago, what do we have in common with those people? Well, what we have in common is exactly what could today be called a desire for freedom,” said the Polish Defence Minister. “We are united by our desire to be sovereign, we want our motherland to be independent. We defy [foreign] domination, we defy aggression.”

Following the celebrations at Cedynia, Minister Błaszczak went to the port town of Świnoujście, where a base of the Polish Navy is located, and signed a contract for the expansion of the force by three new destroyers, to be constructed at a Polish shipyard.