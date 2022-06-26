Poles win silver and bronze in FINA swimming World Championships

Poland’s Katarzyna Wasick took the silver in the women’s 50m freestyle on the last day of competition in the Hungarian capital, finishing narrowly behind Sarah Sjöström of Sweden. Earlier in the day, Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk claimed the bronze in the men’s 50 metres backstroke.

Katarzyna Wasick touched in at 24.11, ahead of Australia’s Meg Harris and Erika Brown of the United States, who tied for the bronze in 24.38, finishing just behind Sjöström. She recorded her best time in the competition for the 50m freestyle (a Polish record) but lost to the 28-year-old Swede, who swam a time of 23.98 to win her tenth World Championship gold medal.

Masiuk touched in at 24.49 seconds, just a hundredth of a second slower than the national record, to finish third behind Americans Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong. He was originally awarded a silver in the 50m backstroke but was downgraded following a protest by the US team, which saw the disqualification of winner Justin Ress rescinded.

