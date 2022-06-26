Monkeypox no longer a global public health emergency: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on Saturday that the current outbreak of monkeypox does not constitute a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ (PHEIC) after an emergency committee meeting.

With more than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases reported in nearly 50 countries, the WHO met Thursday to consider whether to classify the ongoing monkeypox outbreak outside of the traditional endemic areas in Africa as a “global emergency.”

The committee agreed that the monkeypox outbreak did not constitute a PHEIC at this stage, but it needed to be contained to prevent the further spread and be closely monitored.

Evidence thus far has shown that the virus is not a concern for the wider public as it is only relatively prevalent in a small demographic of society. The UK Health Security Agency conducted a questionnaire amongst patients with Monkeypox and found that 151 of the 152 of respondents were gay or bi-sexual men.

Monkeypox is a virus that can cause symptoms including fever and aches, and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash.