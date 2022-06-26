Ruling party leader says Poland’s sustainable development is a goal

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said that Poland’s sustainable development has been a top priority for his grouping.

“We are against a diffusion and polarisation model which envisages the development of big cities first,” Kaczynski said in Wloclawek, central Poland, on Saturday.

“Poland’s sustainable development, support and chances for all social groups is what we want to achieve,” the ruling party leader said during a meeting with local residents held as part of a tour of Poland.

Having repeated his critical remarks regarding the diffusion and polarisation model, Kaczynski said that it treated country inhabitants unfairly, and added that it had not yet passed the test anywhere in the world.

According to the PiS leader, Spain is an example of such a model of development.

“The situation in Spain has not changed for long as there are three or four cities there, namely, Madrid, Barcelona and Seville…, they have been developing fast and have become great places to live, but the remaining parts of the country have hardly changed at all,” he said.

According to Kaczynski, Russia’s Moscow and St Petersburg are another example of such a model.

“We do not want such a Poland. Sustainable development is what we want,” the PiS leader concluded.