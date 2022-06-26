G7 Summit: UK and France agree to provide more support for Ukraine

The first day of the three-day-long G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in Germany saw British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron being in full agreement on the need for more support for Ukraine in its struggle against the invading Russians.

The two leaders agreed to provide more support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Johnson’s office said on Sunday as the leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) summit.

“They agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Also on the discussion table will be the galloping upward curve in food and oil prices worldwide, as well as rocketing inflation.

Agir face à la guerre en Ukraine et ses conséquences. Agir pour la sécurité alimentaire et énergétique. Agir pour relever le défi climatique. Voilà nos objectifs au Sommet du G7 en Allemagne. Nous y portons la voix de la France et de l’Europe.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 25, 2022

Representatives of Argentina, India, Senegal, South Africa and Indonesia are expected. The Indonesian presence may play some role in the summit, given a recent statement by President Joko Widodo that he would like to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Today… I embarked on a journey of visits to several countries. Firstly, I travelled to Munich, Germany, to attend the G7 Summit. At this event, Indonesia is present as a G7 partner country, as well as the G20 presidency holder,” the Indonesian president tweeted.

“From Germany, I embark on a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia. I will visit Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy and then Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. In both countries, I have a mission: to encourage the two leaders to open a dialogue and stop the war,” President Widodo said in a tweet on Sunday.

Dari Jerman, saya memulai misi perdamaian ke Ukraina dan Rusia. Saya akan mengunjungi Ukraina, bertemu Presiden Zelenskyy, lalu ke Rusia menemui Presiden Vladimir Putin. Di dua negara itu, saya mengusung misi: mengajak kedua pemimpin untuk membuka dialog dan menghentikan perang. pic.twitter.com/cDlOUFwWXh

— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) June 26, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address delegates via video link.

Russians focus mainly on eastern Ukraine: report

see more

Russian barbarism continues

Leaders of the G7 are hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday in the Bavarian Alps in Germany. The guest list features US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK with talks focusing on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The @G7 Summit in Germany is starting. We’re here to meet with leaders and make real progress on our shared priorities – like supporting Ukraine and defending democracy, building a cleaner future, creating good jobs, and making life more affordable. Updates to follow.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2022

US President Joe Biden slammed Russia for its overnight and early morning missile strikes at the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv calling them another case of Russian barbarism.

“It’s more of their barbarism,” he said.

In its latest report, the US-based Institute for the Study of War called the recent Russian missile strikes at Ukrainian cities “abnormally large.”

“The Ukrainian Airforce Command reported that Russian forces fired over 50 ground-, air-, and sea-based missiles at Ukraine and targeted areas in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers departed from the Shaykova airbase in Belarus and launched 12 Kh-22 cruise missiles at land targets in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Oblasts, which is the first such launch from Belarus,” the report read.

France backs banning Russian gold exports

Shortly before the summit began, the UK announced in a statement that it, along with the US, Japan and Canada, would ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the economic effect of sanctions on Russia.

The joint action “will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine,” British PM Johnson said in the statement.

The US said the decision will be formally announced as a G7 move on Tuesday.

A French presidency official said on Sunday that France backed banning Russian gold exports. The proposal now needs to be discussed among the European Union’s 27 members.

The official went on to say that Paris was not opposed to a cap on Russian oil prices but wanted the G7 to discuss a price shield that would cap oil and gas prices to rein in inflation.

They added that the G7 were unanimous about stepping up their support for Ukraine after the intensification of the conflict in recent days.