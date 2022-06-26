22 found dead in South African nightclub

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 patrons found inside a popular township tavern in East London, police officials said on Sunday.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about three kms from the city centre. No signs of physical injuries were found.

The circumstances under which they died are still under investigation, the bodies were found at the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday, and reports say several people were injured.

No concrete speculations were made at this stage according to Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana while a large number of emergency service personnel are on the scene in the Eastern Cape province. Relatives of the victims have now been asked to help identify the victims, and locals have called for the venue to be closed.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene said that “there was an alleged stampede inside the tavern”. Eyewitnesses said that bodies were lying inside the venue as if they had collapsed on the floor.

A spokesperson for Eastern Cape’s health department stated that the bodies were taken to various nearby mortuaries. Siyanda Manana added: “We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death.”