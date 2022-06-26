You are here
Home > News > Seven-year old rescued from rubble after Russian missile strike hits Kyiv

Seven-year old rescued from rubble after Russian missile strike hits Kyiv

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko said that at least 25 residents, including a seven-year old girl had been pulled out from the rubble after a Russian missile hit a residential building in central Kyiv on the morning of June 26.

Mayor Klitschko further stated that four people had been hospitalised, including the seven-year-old girl.

The child was rescued from the partially collapsed building and carried by stretcher to an ambulance.

According to the State Emergency Service, a Russian rocket hit a 9-storey apartment block in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A fire broke out, and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors were partially destroyed.


