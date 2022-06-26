Russians focus mainly on eastern Ukraine: report

Russian forces try recapturing lost pockets of land in southern Ukraine, albeit they focus the bulk of their efforts on the eastern parts of the country, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think-tank, said in its latest report.

“Russian forces along the Southern Axis focused on defending their occupied frontiers and conducting local attacks to regain lost positions on June 25,” the report published on Saturday read.

The ISW called the recent series of Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian rear areas “abnormally large.”

“The Ukrainian Airforce Command reported that Russian forces fired over 50 ground-, air-, and sea-based missiles at Ukraine and targeted areas in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers departed from the Shaykova airbase in Belarus and launched 12 Kh-22 cruise missiles at land targets in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Oblasts, which is the first such launch from Belarus,” the report read.

The Ukrainian Airforce Command said that Russian forces used “sea-based Kalibr missiles against targets in western Ukraine, X-22 and ground-based Iskander and Tochka-U missiles against targets in northern Ukraine, as well as ONYX missiles and Bastion complexes against targets in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down many of the missiles, which were likely intended to target critical support infrastructure in areas of Ukraine where there is no direct combat.”

Severodonetsk under Russian control

The ISW referred to Ukrainian sources confirming that “on June 25 Russian forces took full control of the entirety of Severodonetsk” and were making advances “on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk.”

As stated by the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian forces were “consolidating” and “fortifying” positions in Severodonetsk, Syrotyne, Voronove, and Borivske “following the completion of the Ukrainian withdrawal from Severodonetsk on June 24.” This was confirmed by Mayor of Severodonetsk Oleksandr Stryuk, who added that Russian forces were now trying to establish order within the city. “Several Russian sources additionally posted footage from within Severodonetsk to corroborate claims of control of the entire city, including the Azot industrial zone,” the report read.

The city of Lysychansk has been seeing the struggle continue. Reportedly, Russian forces have reached a mine and a gelatin factory on the outskirts of the city. This was confirmed by NASA FIRMS data of heat anomalies in the Lysychansk area.

The Rapid Response Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard argued that Ukrainian positions in Lysychansk surpassed those previously held in Severodonetsk in terms of importance and suggested that Ukrainian forces may seek to launch counterattacks from within Lysychansk. However, their ability to do so successfully seems limited by Russian forces tightening their grip over the locality.