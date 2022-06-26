Syrian and Russian parachuters dot Syria’s sky

The sky over unidentified wasteland in Syria has been covered with “hundreds” of Syrian and Russian parachuters carrying out a military exercise, according to a report by SANA – Bashar Al-Asad regime’s news agency.

“Within the framework of coordination and joint training between the friendly Syrian and Russian armies… hundreds of our heroic fighters participated in the exercise demonstrating high morale, courage and accuracy in preparation and implementation,” SANA said.

As the agency went on to say, this was just one out of a series of joint exercises between the Syrian and Russian armies aimed to level up the qualifications of their airborne units. The exercise was also to improve their readiness “in various circumstances and at all times” ensuring “high professionalism.”

Russian infrastructural backbone

Syrian-Russian drills are far from surprising given the existing Russian-controlled infrastructure in Syria, and close ties between Damascus and Moscow best illustrated by the inverted Syrian triangle of co-dependency with Syria and its leader Bashar Al-Assad on top and Vladimir Putin on the bottom.

Regarding the infrastructure, Russia has the Khmeimim Air Base at its disposal with an additional runway constructed in 2015. The air base has been crucial to the Russian forces in projecting their influence onto the MENA region, especially North Africa – think aerial support for Libyan marshall Haftar, bringing Wagner trainers to Sudan and elsewhere, as well as transporting the then Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to Damascus in 2018 with the task of boosting Al-Asad’s diplomatic stature.

With the second strip operational, the air base can service heavy Russian aircraft such as the Tu-142M3, as well as Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Thanks to the Khmeimim Air Base and the port of Tartus capable of servicing nuclear-powered vessels, Russia has all the infrastructure necessary not only to carry out drills such as the one reported above but also to engage in a range of activities including units deployment in the region, provision of supplies and transportation of personnel.

Muscle flexing and possibly a lot of hot air

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Syrian government vowed to boost its Russian ally’s ranks with 40,000 Syrian mercenaries. These threats and promises fizzled out, however, due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, the people who volunteered were inexperienced adventure-seekers and civilians unfit for the conditions of the Ukrainian battlefield. They were promptly turned down. The response of the more seasoned fighters, according to Pierre Boussel of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was limited.

“Al-Sayyad, a guard and protection services company, opened recruitment on March 12. Only around 30 men have been registered, even though two hundred were expected.”