Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles

According to Putin, the Iskander-M systems “can fire ballistic and cruise missiles, both conventional and nuclear types”. The systems have a range of up to 500km (310 miles).

Tensions between Russia and the West have continued to rise following Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president has since made various references to nuclear weapons, which some have interpreted as a warning to Western countries not to intervene.

Speaking in St Petersburg in response to a query from Mr Lukashenko, Putin said that Russia would help modify the Belarusian SU-25 warplanes so that they could carry nuclear weapons.

Putin’s talks of nuclear weaponry comes amidst another push into the Eastern region of Ukraine. On Saturday, Ukrainian officials announced that the Russian forces had fully occupied the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, and now controls nearly the entirety of Luhansk region and much of neighbouring Donetsk.

In his video address late on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to take back the cities occupied by Russia, while stressing that the war with Russia had entered an emotionally difficult stage and he did not know how many more losses there would be and how many more blows Ukraine could take.

On Friday night Russia launched a barrage of missiles at targets in the north and west of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, some of the rockets were fired from Belarus, which has provided logistical support to Russia even though its army is not officially taking part in the conflict.

Ukraine’s intelligence service said the missile strikes were part of Kremlin efforts to draw Belarus into the war, and Putin’s announcement to potentially provide nuclear weapons to its allied neighbour further solidifies the statement.