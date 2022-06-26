UFC VEGAS 57: Gamrot surpasses Tsarukyan on scorecards in even fight

It was the jury’s unanimous decision to announce the victory of Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot over Armenian-Russian Arman Tsarukyan in a close and tight main event of the UFC 57 Vegas that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

These guys fight with such youthfulness, skill and athleticism! #UFCVegas57

I want watch 5 more rounds.

What a great fight, wow👏

Great matchmaking @seanshelby

Gamrot outmatched his opponent on scorecards (48-47 x3) on Sunday.

The unanimous decision goes to @Gamer_MMA 🎮 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/GxcOuMlGmJ

It was a blitz start for Tsarukyan landing massive leg kicks and forcing Gamrot to give the takedown a shot. The Armenian-Russian survived Gamrot’s first attempt. Then after reciprocated punches, Gamrot grappled Tsarukyan’s back but only for a brief moment before they broke apart. Tsarukyan wanted to prove to his opponent that he was there and meant business by delivering sledgehammer-strong body shots on Gamrot until the end of the round.

What a first round! 🍿 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/deiJgW0ekL

The second round opened to the cracking sounds of more body shots. Gramot failed to get Tsarukyan to the ground for an extended period of time halfway through the round.

This main event is some high level s*!$t @ufc scramble mania

During the third round, one similar to the previous two, oddsmakers were giving the first two rounds to Tsarukyan But halfway through the round Gamrot finally wrapped his arms around Tsarukyan, got his back and pinned him down to the ground – possibly a defining moment of the round.

WHAT A FIGHT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #UFCVegas57

The fourth round was on and Gamrot began getting the upper hand over his opponent but not on a large margin. Then fatigue kicked in slowing the pummeling down. Tsarukyan was seen giving the clock longing glances every now and then. Gamrot closed off the round, getting Tsarukyan into his clutches. The Pole clearly took the fourth round.

We're headed to the fifth & FINAL round – how'd you score those first four? 🧐 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/a0aSjr13uY

The final round was a clash of even opponents thus making the scoring much more of a headache for the judges.

Tsarukyan, with a five-fight win streak, hoped to advance in the ranks by flattening No. 12 ranked Gamrot.

For his part, Gamrot was on a three-fight win streak ahead of his fight with No. 11 ranked Tsarukyan.

Yes please 🍿

[ @Gamer_MMA | #UFCVegas57 ] pic.twitter.com/MBGD2f9ibx

