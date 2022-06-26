LIVE: 123rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine special forces
remained in Sievierodonetsk directing artillery fire against
Russian-backed troops, said an adviser to Ukraine’s president,
after the city fell in a major setback for Kyiv as it struggles
to keep control of the country’s east.
07:44 CEST
Commandos from various #NATO countries continue to operate inside #Ukraine, including those from #GreatBritain, #Lithuania, #Canada, and #France. #CIA special agents also remain in #Kyiv. They are all working to fight the occupiers.
📰The New York Times pic.twitter.com/Y1D3bEdVdA
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 26, 2022
07:30 CEST
Several explosions took place early on
Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital
Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram
messaging app.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69