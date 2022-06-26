LIVE: 123rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine special forces

remained in Sievierodonetsk directing artillery fire against

Russian-backed troops, said an adviser to Ukraine’s president,

after the city fell in a major setback for Kyiv as it struggles

to keep control of the country’s east.

07:44 CEST



Commandos from various #NATO countries continue to operate inside #Ukraine, including those from #GreatBritain, #Lithuania, #Canada, and #France. #CIA special agents also remain in #Kyiv. They are all working to fight the occupiers.

📰The New York Times pic.twitter.com/Y1D3bEdVdA

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 26, 2022

07:30 CEST



Several explosions took place early on

Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram

messaging app.