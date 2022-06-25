Roe v. Wade overturn was inevitable: expert for TVP World

It was inevitable, Grzegorz Górski, international affairs expert at the Jagiellonian University said during his interview with TVP World, commenting on the US Supreme Court’s unprecedented step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s constitutional right to abortion and led to its legalisation nationwide.

As Mr Górski pointed out, “the unconstitutionality of this, now historical, ruling, was evident from the very beginning to anyone who did not retain the ability to think rationally.”

“The [1973] ruling was based on untrue facts… and a right that did not exist in the [US] constitution” the expert pointed out.

