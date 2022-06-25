Berlin Mayor falls victim to deep-fake prank, or perhaps provocation

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey held a video conference with the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko on late Friday afternoon. Until she was struck that something is off. It turns out that she had fallen a victim to a “deep-fake” prank.

The video conference was scheduled for some time, using electronic mail. Initially, nothing indicated that there was anything wrong, until “Mayor Klitschko” began to ask odd questions and make strange demands. He asked whether it would be possible to have a conversation in Russian, through an interpreter. An odd request from a man who spent much of his boxing career in Germany and is very proficient in German. At one point, he asked Mayor Giffey to use the Berlin police force to send Ukrainian men back to Ukraine, causing alarm bells to start ringing in the heads of Berlin city hall officials. Ultimately, the call was prematurely terminated.

Berlin authorities immediately contacted the embassy of Ukraine, who confirmed that whoever they talked to, was not the Mayor of Kyiv. Inquired by “Bild” newspaper, Vitaliy Klitschko also confirmed that he had not called the Mayor of Berlin. He did express the hope to talk to Ms Giffey in the future, over official channels.

Whoever talked with Ms Giffey used deep fake technology to swap their face with that of the Mayor of Kyiv and change their voice.

Giffey announced that she has reported the incident to the relevant agencies dealing with cyber security as well as the police. “We are going after them. The [Berlin] State Criminal Police Office is also working on it,” she told the RBB 24 radio. She also said that there are hundreds of cyber attacks conducted against Berlin’s digital infrastructure daily.

The relevant authorities will now work to establish whether it was just a prank or a Russian provocation.