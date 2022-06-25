Oslo: Islamic terrorist kills 2, wounds 21 in gay bar shootout

Two people were left dead and 21 wounded, including 10 seriously, in a shooting at a gay nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway’s capital Oslo on Saturday. The suspect has been apprehended. Organisers of the Pride Parade scheduled for the day have called off the event.

The suspect, 42-year-old Zaniar Matapour, was quickly apprehended with two unregistered firearms, including a fully-automatic weapon. It was determined that he is a Norwegian citizen of Kurdish-Iranian origin with connections to Islamic extremism. He will also be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.

Shockingly, the Norwegian special services (PST) were aware of the fact that the man had become radicalised as early as 2015. As recently as May this year, the PST has summoned Matapour over some of his activities, such as criticising utterances he deemed “threatening Islam”. And yet, as PST spokesman Roger Berg admitted “until yesterday [the attack occurred at 1.14 am Saturday] there was no indication he would turn violent”.

In spite of PST’s announcement, during a press conference, Borge Enoksen of the Norwegian policy stated that the motives of the killer are “unknown”, although he did admit that the police were considering the crime to be motivated politically or by hate towards sexual minorities.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had no such reservations. “Everything indicates that this has been an attack by an Islamist extremist,” he said at a press conference, adding that even if the LGBT community was not the intended target, it was ultimately the victim.

Oslo was due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday, but the organisers cancelled the event on advice from the police. In spite of that, o spontaneous march against the violent act attracted several thousand demonstrators. Other major events in the capital will go ahead as planned.

Immediately after the shooting, Oslo’s university hospital said it had gone on red alert. Norwegian security authorities raised the country’s terrorism threat assessment to “5”, the highest level, from the previous “3”. The National Police Chief Benedicte Bjørnland, announced that the officers, who are not normally armed, will carry guns until further notice.