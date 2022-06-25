World News 25.06

Early in the morning, a missile strike took place in the Lviv region in western Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have announced that Russian troops have now entirely captured the city of Sievierodontesk.

Lviv under fire



Early in the morning, a missile strike took place in the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

Fall of Sievierodonetsk



Ukrainian authorities have announced that Russian troops have now entirely captured the city of Sievierodontesk. The fighting is now raging in nearby Lysychansk, which is threatened by encirclement by enemy forces.

No Polish flags in Katyn



Russian authorities will no longer display Polish Flags at the Memorial dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre, with the move being likely intended as a form of retaliation for Poland’s ongoing support of Ukraine. Over twenty thousand Poles were executed in the Katyn forest by Soviets forces during WWII in what has been one of the worst communist crimes against the Polish nation.

Shooting in Oslo

At least two people have been killed and twenty were left wounded after shootings at nightclubs in Norway’s capital of Oslo. The local police are investigating the crime and have identified a suspect, believing that the shooter was motivated by Islamic extremism.

Roe v. Wade overturned

The US Supreme Court has voted in favour of overturning the seminal case of Roe v. Wade, therefore giving individual states the capability to determine the scope of abortion rights. Some Americans have welcomed the ruling with open arms, while others have taken to the streets in protest.

Ukrainians march in Berlin

A street demonstration took place in Berlin near the Federal Chancellery, with members of the Ukrainian diaspora expressing their support for the defenders of Mariupol captured by the Russians. The Polish Pilecki Institute helped organise the event.

Munich readies for G7 summit

Leaders of major western nations are set to arrive in Munich for the G7 summit. US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are among those attending the event. They are set to discuss a ban on buying new Russian gold as part of the sanction regime.

Fatalities in migrant rush in Spain

At least 18 people have died in an incident that occurred in Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Morocco. Violence ensued after hundreds of migrants rushed towards a border fence and clashed with Spanish and Moroccan police. Witnesses described the dramatic event as a “stampede”, with dozens of people sustaining injuries as a result.

Strikes in Europe

The beginning of this summer holiday season turned out not to be the best time for travellers in Europe. As airline and rail transport employees went on strike, travel disruptions were recorded all across the continent.

UN Ocean Conference

The ongoing 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon is an opportunity to seek and discover new, creative solutions meant to help safeguard the planet’s oceans and open a new chapter in the history of environmental protection.

Sailboat Parade

For the sixth time, a unique cruise was organised in the Gulf of Gdańsk in northern Poland. More than 100 vessels took part in the St. John’s Sailing Parade. They sailed from the city of Gdańsk to nearby Gdynia.