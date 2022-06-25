Joe Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

“This is a monumental day,” Mr Biden said at the White House, with his wife Jill by his side. “God willing, it is going to save a lot of lives.”

I just signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. While this bill doesn't do everything I want it to, it does include actions that I've long called for that will save lives.

Today, we acted for the families that have lost their souls to an epidemic of gun violence. pic.twitter.com/QWg3orWuS1

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 25, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared for the first time that the US Constitution protected an individual’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the nation with several attempts to put new controls on gun sales failing time after time.

The new legislation includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners. It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

The law does take some steps on background checks by allowing access, for the first time, to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles. It also cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.

It also provides new federal funding to states that administer “red flag” laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

Tune in as I sign into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and deliver remarks on reducing gun violence and saving lives. https://t.co/evfofKN84e

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 25, 2022

Joe Biden said he would host an event in July for victims of gun violence to mark the bill’s signing.

“Their message to us was do something… today we did,” he pointed out.