Increased interest in military service: Czech MoD

According to the Czech Minister of Defence, Jana Černochová, the number of Czechs interested in military service has significantly increased.

During the celebrations of the Day of the Land Forces, the country’s Minister of Defence said that the number of people interested in the reserves has increased several times over. She also said that Czechia will continue supporting Ukraine. “We are still checking what we have in our warehouses,” she said but did not divulge further specifics.

Minister Černochová said that she has a bad conscience over how army doctors have a hard time keeping up with the health assessments of the massive number of willing recruits. This has been caused by army doctors being tasked with supporting the civilian healthcare system in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. According to her, commandants of army hospitals now know, that the health assessment of new recruits, a process which in Czechia takes around two months, is now the priority.

The Minister of Defence also expressed her satisfaction over increased budget spending dedicated to the recruitment of career and reserve soldiers. She believes that the first results of the current wave of recruitment will be visible in autumn and that the increased interest will make it possible to reach the eight-year goal of expanding the professional armed forces to 30,000 and the reserve armed forces to 10,000 personnel.