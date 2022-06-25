‘A living legend’: Glastonbury fans get ready for Paul McCartney

Diehard fans secured their places at the front of Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage early on Saturday for Paul McCartney’s headline performance at the festival’s delayed 50th anniversary.

McCartney, considered one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century in his partnership with the late John Lennon in the Beatles, will play the coveted slot one week after turning 80.

The superstar, who first performed at Glastonbury in 2004, had been due to take part in the fiftieth anniversary edition of the festival in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIR PAUL MCCARTNEY LIVEAT GLASTONBURY AND LIVE ON BBC ONE TONIGHT AT 10:30PM TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/hXpPLh0Jgc

— DavidWiggyWiggins (@DWiggins_4) June 25, 2022

A co-organiser of the event said in March that his performance would be “a huge moment”, stressing that “it means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

McCartney, who will be the festival’s oldest ever headliner, will take to the stage one day after its youngest.

Paul McCartney is headlining Glastonbury Festival this weekend alongside of Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross pic.twitter.com/fQErYOisua

— The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) June 22, 2022

Twenty-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish delivered on Friday a crowd-pleasing set, including her biggest hits “Bury a Friend” and “Bad Guy.”

Sunday’s part of the festival will be kicked off by Kendrick Llamar’s performance.

How it all began

Dairy farmer Michael Eavis first organised the festival in 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died. Fans, who came to see acts including Marc Bolan and Al Stewart, paid GBP 1 (EUR 1.16) each for entry and received free milk from the farm.

The event was held intermittently in the 1970s and it was not until the 1990s that it really began to acquire its current status.