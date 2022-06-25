Ruling party in comfortable lead over opposition

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition, led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), could count on 38 percent of the vote, leaving its main rival 11.1 percentage points behind, if elections were held at the end of June.

The United Right’s main adversary, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would garner support of 26.9 percent, an Estymator poll for the right-wing DoRzeczy.pl website shows.

However, the 38 percent support would give the United Right only 213 seats in the 460-member lower house, stripping it of its current majority.

KO would win two more seats compared to the last parliamentary elections in 2019 and would now have 136 deputies.

The Left came third with 11.8 percent support and a projected number of seats at 50.

The conservative Poland 2050 party, which evolved from a grassroots movement led by TV personality and Catholic writer Szymon Holownia, could count on 8.4 percent support and 31 seats.

The agrarian Polish People’s Party would get 6.9 percent of the vote and 21 mandates.

The far-right Confederation would be the last party to cross the 5 percent threshold required for parliamentary representation and would be backed by 5.9 percent of voters, a result that would secure 8 seats in the lower house of parliament for the party.

Estymator ran the survey on a representative sample of 1,046 adult Poles on June 23-24, 2022.