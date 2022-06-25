Guns and drugs. Ezra Miller’s heap of legal trouble keeps stacking up

Ezra Miller, known primarily for their role as Credence Barebone in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, may face serious legal trouble. The actor has before gotten on the wrong side of the law with accusations of disorderly conduct and even assault, but this time, it is an explosive combination of marijuana, guns, and children.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has hosted a 25-year-old woman and her three children on their Vermont farm since mid-April. According to the mother, Miller was instrumental in helping her and the children escape her abusive ex, by transporting the four out of Hawaii and allowing them to stay on their property.

The mother had pursued a domestic abuse case against her former partner in 2021. The man, and the father of the children, denied the accusation, and the case was eventually thrown out of court when neither of the parties appeared before the judge. Now, that the mother has taken the three children out of state, without the father’s knowledge or consent, as he claims, the man has filed a case against the woman. “I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” father told the Rolling Stone magazine, which has been investigating the controversy surrounding Miller.

Assisting the mother to take the children out of state without the father’s consent sounds serious, but can perhaps be explained with well-meaning motives. But reports have surfaced, that Miller’s farm is not a safe place for children. Miller reportedly stores numerous firearms on his property, not all properly kept safe from children.

Video footage from April appears to show at least eight firearms, including assault rifles, lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals. Sources who spoke to Rolling stone expressed their concern about the safety of the environment for children. One source, which requested anonymity citing fear of retribution as a motive, said that they saw the one-year-old child picking up a loose round and putting it in her mouth.

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” the mother told the Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Ezra Miller knows how to relax: they grow copious amounts of marijuana on their property. Vermont law allows for individuals to own two mature cannabis plants or four immature plants for private use. But according to Whitney Suters, who claims to be Miller’s partner in running the Rebel Alliance Cannabis company, there were at least 28 different strains growing on the property in autumn last year.

Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, however, said that Miller’s farm is not listed among the state’s 25 licensed cultivators that are allowed to grow more than six plants and sell to wholesalers.

Reports have surfaced of Miller smoking marijuana in front of the children in rooms without proper ventilation.

The father says he had made an effort to remove his children from the farm, and after learning of the unsafe conditions in which his children are staying, he called Vermont’s Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police. Following wellness checks from welfare workers, he was informed by the DCF that the children “looked good”. The check was conducted in mid-May, and it is not clear whether subsequent visits were made to check on the situation.

The plot thickens…

But Miller is facing much more sinister accusations.

Earlier in June, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle filed for an order of protection on behalf of their 18-year-old child Gibson Gibson is a well-known Standing Rock activist, who protested the construction of an oil pipeline through Native American lands.

The parents claim that Miller had groomed Gibson since she first met the actor at 12. Earlier they also said Miller supplied Gibson with a high dose of LSD. They said that Miller is “a predator taking advantage of [Gibson] at the same time.” However, Gibson refuted the statement of her parents, whom she accused of subjecting her to “emotional and psychological manipulation”.

A word of one party against the word of another party, one might say. But on June 16, another parent secured a temporary restraining order against Miller on behalf of their 12-year-old child. The order against Miller was granted by the Greenfield District Court in Massachusetts, which “determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

All this is just the icing on the cake of raucous behaviour by the actor. While filming in Hawaii, Ezra Miller was arrested twice and 10 calls were placed to local police regarding their behaviour. One couple requested a restraining order against Miller after they broke into the couple’s bedroom and threatened to will burn you and your slut wife.” In another case, Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman who requested them to leave her property. The woman received a half-inch cut on her forehead as a result. Miller was also alleged to have stolen a passport and a wallet during their stay in Hawaii.

The recent controversies surrounding the actor have recently caused the studio executives at Warner Bros. studio to call an emergency meeting. The executives may fear that the controversy will reflect poorly on “The Flash”, an upcoming DC Universe superhero film, in which Ezra Miller plays the eponymous character.

Accusations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp made by his ex-wife Amber Heard have caused Warner Bros. to recast the part of evil warlock Grindelwald for the third instalment of the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise. The recently concluded defamation trial had vindicated Depp. All the while his co-star, Miller, continued to act in the franchise and received more lucrative contracts. WB, who were quick to distance themselves from Mr Depp, has chosen to keep employing an individual who increasingly appears to be dangerous and possibly a predator.