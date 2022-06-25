Anti-globalists protest the upcoming G7 summit

A demonstration was organised in Munich on Saturday to protest the G7 summit which will be held in the Elmau Castle in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday, June 26.

The organisers’ hopes for 20,000 attendees of the protest failed to materialise. Only between 4,000 and 6,000 protesters turned up. There were some minor scuffles with the police, 18,000 of whom were put on duty to maintain order.

The agenda of the summit includes finding ways to support Ukraine long-term in its struggle against the Russian invasion. The war’s growing impact on the global economy is a test of resolve for the leaders of seven of the world’s most economically developed countries.

The United Nations’ World Food Programme also called on the leaders to ramp up humanitarian aid in the face of the looming food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. Ukraine is a major grain producer, and the Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has severely impeded the export of Ukrainian grain.

The summit will begin on Sunday, June 26, and will last until Tuesday, June 27.