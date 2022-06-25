Ukraine receives US long-range rocket systems

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Saturday released a video showing Ukrainian soldiers using a US long-range weapon system that Kyiv hopes can help turn the tide on Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Thursday the arrival of US supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). He did not say how many of the systems had arrived.

HIMARS have arrived to Ukraine.

Thank you to my 🇺🇲 colleague and friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for these powerful tools!

Summer will be hot for russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them. pic.twitter.com/BTmwadthpp

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 23, 2022

Ukraine says it needs the HIMARS systems to better match the range of Russian rocket systems that it says are being extensively used to strike Ukrainian positions in Donbas.

First official footage of HIMARS 🔥🔥🔥 at battlefields in Ukraine!

These weapons are in the good hands, dear Americans!

To be continued.

Video by the Commander-in-Chief of the #UAarmy General Valerii Zaluzhnyy. pic.twitter.com/iI1oghDrFJ

— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 25, 2022

Moscow’s forces are advancing in Ukraine’s east in a bid to capture the industrial heartland, where Ukraine fears some of its troops could be encircled by a Russian pincer.

Washington has said it has received assurances from Kyiv that those longer-range weapons would not be used to attack Russian territory, fearing an escalation of the conflict.

Moscow has warned it will strike targets in Ukraine which it “has not yet hit” if the West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.