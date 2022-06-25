EU’s top diplomat heads to Tehran to salvage US-Iran nuclear deal

European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, met Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday, as the bloc seeks to break an impasse between Tehran and Washington over reinstating a nuclear pact.

The United States said earlier in June it was awaiting a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 deal – under which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions – without “extraneous” issues.

“Since I paused the Vienna talks, three months have passed. We need to break the current dynamic of escalation and speed up our work. We need to close the deal now,” Josep Borell wrote on Twitter.

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 25, 2022

He added that in meeting “with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian we agreed on resumption of negotiations between Iran and US in the coming days, facilitated by my team, to solve the last outstanding issues.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian last week called on Washington, which exited the deal and then imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran during the Trump administration in 2018, to “be realistic”.

The deal appeared on the brink of revival in March when the EU, which is coordinating negotiations, invited ministers to Vienna to seal the deal after 11 months of indirect talks between Tehran and President Joe Biden’s administration.

But the talks have since been bogged down, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) list.

In turn, France, a party to the deal, urged Tehran to take advantage of Borrell’s visit to restore the pact while it remained possible.

Sealed in Vienna on July 14 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, is an agreement limiting the Iranian nuclear programme.