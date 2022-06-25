Save our Ocean, Protect our Future – UN Conference to commence Monday

The 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference tackling the problems of the oceanic environment around the world will take place from June 27 to July 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. The summit will seek to propel much-needed science-based innovative solutions aimed at starting a new chapter of global ocean action.

“The Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal, comes at a critical time as the world is seeking to address many of the deep-rooted problems of our societies laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and which will require major structural transformations and common shared solutions that are anchored in the SDGs,” the UN official website says about the event.

I’m here on the beautiful beach in Cascais, Portugal 🇵🇹, reflecting on the vulnerability of our oceans & their ecosystems. I’m looking forward to the @UN Ocean Conference, kicking off with our Youth & Innovation Forum with young leaders who are paving the way fwd for #OceanAction pic.twitter.com/78ZoAWH0Qj

— Sanda Ojiambo (@SandaOjiambo) June 25, 2022

Furthermore, the Ocean Conference will try and find solutions for a sustainably managed ocean, involving green technology and innovative uses of marine resources.

It will also address the threats to health, ecology, economy, and governance of the ocean – acidification, marine litter and pollution, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and the loss of habitats and biodiversity.

You reap what you sow

Ahead of the Conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that “the Ocean generates half the oxygen we need and absorbs a quarter of all carbon dioxide emissions. It is not just the lungs of the planet, but also its largest carbon sink. The ocean is the primary regulator of the global climate and provides billions of people with food and livelihoods. The science is clear. We humans are responsible for the ocean’s problems; overfishing, coral bleaching, pollution, so, we have to provide the solutions.”

He added that the conference “is a call to action and the stage to showcase commitment for a sustainable blue economy that can create jobs while protecting the planet.”

According to the Head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), oceans produce “half of the oxygen we breathe every moment. It delivers about 15 percent of the animal protein that humans need to survive. In some countries, as much as 40 percent of animal protein comes from the sea.”