Georgia: thousands of protesters slam government over EU membership snub

Tens of thousands of Georgians gathered again at the pro-European rally in Tbilisi on Friday, the day after the European Council granted the EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova while only recognising Georgia’s European perspective, demanding widespread political reforms in the country.

European Council President, Charles Michel, said Georgia would be granted candidate status once the “outstanding priorities are addressed.”

Georgian protesters have given Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili one week to resign. The Shame Movement leader Shota Digmelashvili, one of the organisers of the second pro-European rally, has voiced the protesters’ future plans.

Tonight's protest in Tbilisi, Georgia in support of EU integration demanding resignation of 🇬🇪PM Garibashvili

People are outraged that Georgia has not been granted EU candidate status, unlike 🇺🇦& 🇲🇩, so they are demanding the resignation of PM https://t.co/IqyyQvy6WE pic.twitter.com/OeF8Yz5lsW

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 25, 2022

Voices of support

“If Europe is to be a strategically strong region, it must accept Ukraine, Moldova, Western Balkans countries, and Georgia, if it has carried out democratic changes,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters at the end of a summit in Brussels on Friday.

“Here we are the citizens fighting for Georgia’s European future, for the EU, for Georgia’s survival within the EU which is hindered by the oligarchy and an oligarch who is Bidzina Ivanishvili,” Georgian writer Lasha Bugadze said during the protest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of his ruling party’s parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamia, also addressed the protesters. “Yesterday, Ukraine got the status. You are on the same path. Go forward, we will help you. Ukraine and Georgia together forever,” the Ukrainian head of state emphasised.

Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova, days after Russia launched an all-out war on Ukraine.