Business Arena 24.06

the troubles of a Chilean state-owned copper mining company and how the American market overheated due to the fight against inflation.

Copper prices have fallen to a 21-month low on Thursday, down over 21 percent since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, strikes in one of the world’s biggest producers in Chile over dangerous safety abuses, and possible job losses have brought work to a halt. A leak at the plant had led to over a hundred children being choked by noxious fumes.

Jerome Powell, the US Federal Reserve Chairman, told Congress that there are now two job vacancies for every unemployed person – a sign that the market was overheating. The fight with inflation, now at over 8.6 percent, has seen rate hikes which may lead to job losses, he said.

The newest S&P US manufacturing index, tracking the demand for products moved, significantly downwards in June.

A breakthrough for the electric vehicle giant Tesla, which has started production in two state-of-the-art car manufacturing plants.

Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom is reportedly earning EUR 100 mln per day from gas imports destined to Europe according to data from the ICIS cited by Bloomberg.