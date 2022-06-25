You are here
Training the engineers of Ukraine’s tomorrow

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Faculty of Civil Engineering at the University of Technology in Kraków is now offering studies in Ukrainian for aspriring engineers.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to the Dean of the faculty, Prof. Andrzej Szarata, about the course and what the thinking is behind opening such a programme.

More information on civil engineering studies in Ukrainian can be found HERE.


