Two people dead, 14 wounded in Oslo nightclub shooting

Two people were killed and 14 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway’s capital Oslo on Saturday. A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator has been apprehended.

“As far as we know now, it was one perpetrator and we have control of him and we are also in control of the weapons used in connection with the event,” a police spokesman told reporters.

Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say https://t.co/c7rAXrncm2 pic.twitter.com/9GlnVSRJBX

— Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2022

The crime scene extended from the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of Oslo, via a neighbouring club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began. The motive of the attack is still unclear.

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot,” a journalist from the Norwegian public television reported.

Oslo pride parade

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

“The police are in touch with the Pride organisers and we are making continuous assessments on which measures should be taken,” the spokesman said.

Oslo’s university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.