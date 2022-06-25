Polish flags removed from Katyń Massacre memorials

The Russian administration has removed Polish flags from memorials in Katyn in the Smolensk region and Mednoye in the Tver region. During the Katyń massacre over 20,000 Polish officers were shot dead by the Soviet secret police NKVD in 1940 on orders from the Kremlin. The Communist authorities blamed Nazi Germany for this crime until the late 1980s.

The director of the Museum of Modern Russia, Irina Velikhanova, said in an interview with the Russian news website RBK that the decision to remove the Polish flags was dictated by the political situation.

On orders from Russia’s Culture Ministry, Poland’s flag has disappeared from the Katyn war cemetery outside Smolensk. “There can be no flags of Poland at Russian memorials! Esp after openly anti-Russian statements by Polish politicians,” explained Smolensk Mayor Andrey Borisov. pic.twitter.com/FdWVhXgHVh

A hostile position

“The Russian and Polish flags were a symbol of friendship between our nations. Poland has taken an openly hostile position towards the Russian Federation. In such conditions, the presence of state symbols of the Republic of Poland on the memorial grounds is inappropriate,” she said.

The museum director was referring to Poland’s hard stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the first day of the invasion on February 24, Poland has been helping Ukraine by providing the country with military equipment, and necessary relief to Ukrainian refugees, accepting 4.3 million refugees. Poland has also been very vocal in condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The decision to remove Polish flags from Polish graves in Katyn and Mednoye was taken by the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The massacre

The Katyn Massacre was a series of mass executions of Polish military officers and intelligentsia carried out by the Soviet Union, specifically the Soviet security agency NKVD in April and May 1940. Most of the executions took place in Katyn Forest in western Russia, which saw more than 20,000 Poles exterminated.